Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is set to return to her alma mater, LSU, in an upcoming exhibition game later this year against the Brazilian National Team. The game, scheduled for May 6 at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center, will give Reese a chance to play in front of Tigers fans for the first time since leading the program to its first national championship.

Robert Rodrigues of Beta Basket reported the news on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday. Per Rodrigues, details are still be ironed out and will be announced in the coming days.

Reese, who transferred to LSU from Maryland in 2022, quickly became one of the most dominant players in college basketball. In her two seasons with the Tigers, she averaged 18.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Her impact was instrumental in LSU’s 2023 national title run, where Reese earned Most Outstanding Player honors in the NCAA Tournament. She was drafted No. 7 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

This exhibition matchup also introduces an interesting dynamic with Reese’s Sky teammate, Kamilla Cardoso. A key offseason acquisition for Chicago, Cardoso has been a staple for Brazil’s national team in international competitions, including the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. It remains unclear whether she will suit up for Brazil or the Sky in this game, as final details are still being ironed out.

The game is part of a larger series of WNBA preseason matchups against international opponents. Two days earlier, the Indiana Fever will face Brazil at the University of Iowa, giving 2024 WNBA Rookie of the yEar Caitlin Clark an opportunity to play once again in front of Hawkeyes fans. That game also holds significance for Fever forward Damiris Dantas, who will play against her former Brazilian teammates.

These games offer WNBA teams a unique challenge before the regular season while allowing star players like Reese and Clark to reconnect with their college fan bases. With Chicago eyeing success this season under a new coach (Ex-Las Vegas Aces assistant Tyler Marsh), this matchup will serve as an early test for the Sky’s revamped lineup.