The Chicago Sky ousted head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after missing the playoffs with a 13-27 record this past season. Now, there’s a new leader in town.

The Sky have hired Tyler Marsh as their new coach, via ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

“Tyler Marsh has agreed to a multi-year contract to become the Head Coach of the Chicago Sky, his agent Andy Miller of @KlutchSports tells me, @alexaphilippou and @Andraya_Carter,” Marks reported. “Marsh was an Assistant Coach and Head of Player Development with the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces won back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023 with Marsh on the staff.”

The Los Angeles Sparks were also interested in Marsh, and he interviewed with the Atlanta Dream. The former NBA coach is the second Aces assistant to get hired this offseason.

Will Marsh be more successful in the role than Weatherspoon, who lasted just one season?

Tyler Marsh has good building blocks with Sky

Marsh’s multi-year contract shows that Chicago wants to stabilize the head coaching position, as he’s its fourth head coach in three years. To win consistently, it’s essential to have continuity at high places in the organization.

Marsh has previously expressed his thoughts on Angel Reese and the Sky, via his social media.

“Drastic difference in AR footwork when patient vs. when rushed. Been on point today. Keep feeding her,” he said on January 14th.

“Future of the Sky is in good hands. Young, tough & don’t give af about anybody’s opinions other than their own. Gotta respect it,” he said on June 23rd.

Now, the Sky’s future is in Marsh’s hands. Being a part of the Aces’ back-to-back championship runs exposed him to a winning culture, which should mix well with a roster that includes Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Chennedy Carter, and Marina Mabrey. Reese broke the WNBA’s single-season rebounding record as a rookie with 418 boards in 2024, while Carter led the team with 17.5 points per game on 48.7% shooting.