Angel Reese is sharing the tough career choice she had to make before going to LSU. Despite her success in the program after winning the franchise's first-ever national championship and earning the Most Outstanding Player award, the DMV native had a choice to make.

“Getting up and transferring, it's scary,” Reese said on her ‘Unapologetically Angel' podcast of her move from her home state of Maryland to LSU in 2022. “But I won a national championship from it. So I was like, ‘I got something out of it.'

“It wasn't a perfect situation. Every day I didn't come to practice like, ‘Yeah, I love being here.' But at the end of the day, I got what I wanted out of it. Now I look back and I love LSU.”

On the episode, the LSU alum had Mikey Williams who also made a transfer in his career from Memphis to UCF.

Reese had to unfortunately cut her season short when she suffered a wrist injury. The WNBA rookie shared a photo of her sitting on the sideline as she reflected on her first season as a professional athlete.

“What a year,” Reese began her caption. “I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol[sad emoji].”

She continued: “Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season-ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.”

Reese concluded her message with a positive outlook to the future: You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon! [heart emoji] [angel emoji]

Angel Reese On Not Sharing Her Relationship Status

Reese's podcast has given fans an insight into her personal life but the basketball star says that she is no longer letting the public know about her romantic relationships.

“Now i see why people hide relationships & keep everything private 😭 like i don’t think i’ll ever openly share that part of my life with yall again until im married cause yall do THE MOST!” Reese wrote.

Reese followed up on her original post adding, “it will literally have to be all assumptions & speculations cause absolutely NOT.”

The Chicago Sky rookie has been previously linked to Cam’Ron Fletcher who was attending Florida State University at the time and was on their men's basketball team when she was at LSU. They dated for almost a year but in March 2024, Reese confirmed that the two split.

“Yeah, I’m single. I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man. That’s all I’mma say. That’s it,” she said on Instagram Live according to Page Six.

Most recently, she was romantically tied to Detroit Pistons star Jalen Duren when they both posted videos and photos from seemingly the same tropical location at the same time. However, this was also just speculation as neither of them confirmed their romance.