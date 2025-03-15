Angel Reese's Unrivaled Basketball season recently came to an end, but the Chicago Sky star will leave with an award. According to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Reese was selected as Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year.

“Angel Reese has been named Unrivaled’s Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced. She led the league in rebounds with 12.1 per game, and led the Rose in blocked shots with 8 (6th in the league overall),” Andrews wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Reese is one of the most popular athletes in all of sports. She emerged as a star at the college basketball level before entering the WNBA a season ago. Reese enjoyed a strong rookie season, but she is looking to take another step forward in 2025. Perhaps playing in Unrivaled will help Angel Reese take that step forward.

Overall, she finished the 2024 WNBA season with per game averages of 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per outing. Reese's prowess on the defensive end of the floor has been a subject of discussion. She had some big defensive moments in 2024, and she clearly had a tremendous defensive campaign in Unrivaled.

If Reese can establish herself as a WNBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate, the Sky's current rebuild will move along much faster. Having a lockdown defender in the post will unquestionably help the team. Additionally, Reese is an elite rebounder and she is more than capable of making a significant impact in the scoring department as well.

The Sky could make a postseason run during the 2025 season. If not, Chicago should be able to play a competitive brand of basketball by 2026. It goes without saying, but the team would love to compete during the upcoming campaign. Angel Reese will attempt to lead the Sky to the playoffs for the first time in her WNBA career.