May 7, 2025 at 8:47 AM ET

The Chicago Sky are ready to take a big leap forward during the 2025 WNBA season. Chicago was one of the worst teams in the W in 2024, but added some young talent to improve the roster this offseason. The Sky proved that they are on the right track after securing a 74-69 win against the Lynx on Tuesday night.

Sky veteran Courtney Vandersloot heaped praise on rookie Hailey Van Lith after beating the Lynx.

“Hailey [Van Lith] is great. She's like a sponge,” Vandersloot said after the game per Sara Jane Gamelli. “She's listened to everything I say. I think the best part of of it is that we can compete in practice. We're going to make each other better. She plays me hard, and she's going to make me better—Just as much as I'm going to try and make her better.”

The Sky selected Hailey Van Lith with the 11th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Vandersloot had a solid performance in Chicago's victory over Minnesota. She logged 11 points, five assists, four steals, and three rebounds. She was also an efficient shooter, going five-of-seven from the field.

Van Lith played 17 minutes coming off the bench against the Lynx. She scored three points and also managed five assists, one rebound, and one block.

It will be exciting to see how much Van Lith can develop under the tutelage of Vandersloot this season.

Angel Reese is thrilled to have Courtney Vandersloot on the Sky

Courtney Vandersloot may be one of the most important additions for the Sky from the offseason.

Angel Reese is certainly pleased to have Vandersloot on the Sky.

Reese praised the veteran point guard in a post on social media just ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

“It has been great to have Sloot back,” Reese said. “She's a great vet, she sees things and does things that may not show up on the statsheet… She's been a great leader.”

Vandersloot is one of a handful of veterans who joined the Sky this offseason. Chicago also added Kia Nurse and Ariel Atkins to round out the starting lineup around Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and Vandersloot.

“It has been a great transition coming from last year to this year…,” Reese continued. “I love Sloot. I know everyone is happy to have her back. She's made my life easier.”

Chicago only won 13 games in 2024 and finished the regular season in 10th place.

Hopefully Vandersloot's veteran presence can help the Sky in 2025.