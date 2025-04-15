Hailey Van Lith is headed to the WNBA and wasted no time introducing herself to Chicago Sky fans. After being selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Van Lith delivered a short but excited message.

“What is up SkyTown … I cannot wait to touchdown and meet y’all, meet y’all, be in the gym with y’all. Counting down the days, let get it,” Van Lith said in a video on X, formerly Twitter, by the Chicago Sky, via ClutchPoints.

"I cannot wait to touch down and see y'all… Counting down the days." Hailey Van Lith can't wait to be in Chicago 🙌 (via @chicagosky)pic.twitter.com/GsDMctH6iw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The former TCU and LSU guard now joins a rebuilding Sky team that finished 15-25 last season. Van Lith’s selection also marks a reunion with forward Angel Reese, her LSU teammate during the 2023-24 season. The two helped lead the Tigers to the Elite Eight before Van Lith transferred to TCU. Reese, selected No. 7 overall in the 2024 draft, completed her rookie season with the Sky averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

Van Lith averaged 17.9 points per game this past season at TCU, where she helped the program to its first Elite Eight appearance. She now adds scoring depth and playmaking to a Sky backcourt in need of both.

The Sky highlighted the reunion on social media, and Reese responded with enthusiasm about playing alongside her former backcourt partner again.

“We ain’t do it right the first time. Let’s run it backkkkk,” Reese said on X, via Anthony Gharib of ESPN.

The duo will return to Baton Rouge for a preseason game against the Brazilian national team on May 2 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center—where they previously shared the court as LSU teammates.

Van Lith’s move to Chicago is part of a broader effort by the franchise to continue retooling through the draft and player development. With two top-11 picks in 2025, the Sky hope to climb back into playoff contention.

As Van Lith settles into her new role, her early message sets the tone for what fans can expect — a competitor ready to connect with the city and get to work. The Sky open the regular season on May 14.