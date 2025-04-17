The Chicago Sky made a last-minute trade to get the chance to choose back-to-back in the first round and ended up with a perfect blend of international talent and players with NCAA experience in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The franchise also managed to fill key roster gaps with its first two choices, like taking Hailey Van Lith and reconnecting her with former LSU teammate Angel Reese, building out their young core. Let's see how the Sky did with the rest of their draft picks.

No. 10 – F Ajša Sivka, Slovenia

Chicago chose to go over the pond with its first pick of the draft, like two teams ahead of them, in a somewhat surprising move. Ajša Sivka could stretch the floor as a big presence that balances well with Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, but there's some concern around how her skills will translate to the W. She does fill a hole in the existing lineup and has a lot of upside if she doesn't get draft-and-stashed.

Sivka's an intimidating defensive presence who also possesses explosive playmaking and scoring skills. Putting a well-rounded Sivka in a two-way role would help keep the team's offense flowing, and at just 19 years old, she's shown she's a valuable asset.

The U18 Women's European Championship MVP has the maturity and professional experience to face WNBA competition, even if it's not right away. Having played international basketball in France as well as for her native Slovenian national team, the 6-foot-4 power forward could have longevity with the Sky.

Grade: B+

No. 11 – G Hailey Van Lith, TCU

The Sky took the chance to reunite Hailey Van Lith with Reese, have her receive mentorship from two-time WNBA champ Courtney Vandersloot, and pair her with fellow 2020 freshman class standout Cardoso. And it was probably the smartest move the franchise could've made at this placement.

Van Lith rose drastically in the rankings after leading TCU to the Elite Eight, showcasing her leadership and scoring skills. Not only did Van Lith average 17.9 points and 5.4 assists on a career-high 45.2% shooting, but she also already plays at a high level thanks to her additional years in college and time on the 2025 Olympic team.

The 23-year-old transferred from LSU to TCU in 2024 (after first transferring from Louisville to LSU the year before) and led the Horned Frogs to a historic turnaround, clinching the program's first-ever 30-win season, Big 12 regular-season title, and Big 12 Tournament championship.

Apart from nabbing Big 12 Player of the Year honors for herself, Van Lith also evolved into one of the nation's best playmakers and team leaders. Her decision-making and shot-creation skills are unmatched, showing she's ready to take on WNBA-level competition.

Some have expressed that Van Lith's size and defense might hinder her at the pro level, but she's able to make up for that in other areas, like her shot-making, as she fleshes out her game. If there's any player who's proven she can elevate a franchise upon arrival, it's Van Lith.

Grade: A

No. 16 – F Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame

Maddy Westbeld brings in a ton of collegiate playing experience, spending five years in South Bend with the Irish. She consistently averaged double-digit points, finishing her career with 12.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks on 46.5% shooting while earning multiple All-ACC honors. Westbeld also helped Notre Dame to an ACC title, hitting 46.7% of her shots from three in 2024.

Westbeld's history of playing in high-pressure games also translates well to the WNBA, and Chicago selecting her adds depth and leadership to its frontcourt. With her high basketball IQ, reliable scoring, and decent rebounding, Westbeld has a solid chance of making the final lineup.

Grade: B

No. 22 – G Aicha Coulibaly, Texas A&M

Aicha Coulibaly brings a blend of athleticism and defensive prowess from her time at A&M. Over five seasons between Auburn and the Aggies, she averaged 13.2 points, 5.7 boards, and 1.8 steals. Coulibaly was a significant contributor on both ends of the floor during her college days, and her strong perimeter defending and dynamism make her a good fit for the Sky.

Coulibaly, whose Mali origins fit the international player theme in this draft, led A&M in scoring until a knee injury devastated her campaign. There is a high risk that comes with betting on Coulibaly since she's technically still recovering and hasn't played since ending her season in January, but her previous outings show her potential to develop into an impactful player for the Sky.

Grade: C+

The Chicago Sky balanced addressing immediate needs and investing in future potential with their 2025 WNBA Draft class. Van Lith is Chicago's likely point guard of the future, and Sivka could be the risk that reaps long-term rewards. Between the leadership and consistent scoring they both provide, plus the benefits and depth that could come from Westbeld or Coulibaly on the roster, the Sky's strategy could return them to their competitive dominance.

Final draft night grade: B-