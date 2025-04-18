When the Chicago Sky drafted Hailey Van Lith in the 2025 WNBA Draft, it made her reunite with a former teammate, Angel Reese. Now, she'll play with a former rival, Kamilla Cardoso.

Playing with the two bigs has Van Lith being thankful, as she told Karli Bell on X (formerly Twitter).

“I love playing with size,” Van Lith said. “It makes my job a lot easier. Angel and I are both different players than when we played with each other.”

“I’m excited to not have to play against Kamilla anymore.”

Playing with someone of Cardoso's size is a welcome sight for Van Lith. With a nearly one-foot difference between the two, both players are exceptional at their positions.

Throughout the season, Cardoso proved to be a physical force inside. Her rebounding and shot blocking were miles ahead of others. Not to mention, her footwork and overall offensive game improved tremendously.

Sky's Hailey Van Lith is excited to play with Kamilla Cardoso

Although Van Lith is reuniting with Reese, she hasn't played with Cardoso yet. The pick-and-roll will be lethal if the two establish early chemistry.

However, the downside of the WNBA season is that training camps starts weeks after players have been drafted. Establishing chemistry takes time, so the results might not be immediate.

Regardless of that, both players know each other very well from their SEC days.

With Van Lith being at LSU and Cardoso at South Carolina, the two had a history.

Now, they'll join forces as teammates and make a quality trio alongside Reese. The first regular season game comes against the Indiana Fever, a rivalry that's been brewing since last season.

It will be an interesting game, as the Reese and Caitlin Clark show will continue. However, both Van Lith and Cardoso could be the X-factors in deciding if Chicago comes away with the win.