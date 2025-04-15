The Chicago Sky have taken Hailey Van Lith with their first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, bringing her and former LSU teammate Angel Reese back together.

Reese took to social media to express her excitement about being teammates with Van Lith again on a Sky post acknowledging the pair.

“Yes yes yes,” Reese said on X, formerly Twitter. “We ain't do it right the first time. Let's run it backkkkk.”

Van Lith let the media know the feelings were mutual during her post-draft interview as a member of the Sky.

“I really appreciate her. We have a very mature relationship,” Van Lith began. “A mutual respect relationship where we both have respect for each other's game and also the character and the person we are off the court. So mostly I'm just excited to get to be around her again.”

Van Lith concluded by praising Reese. “She's a dawg, man. She turns up the intensity of everybody around her,” she said. “So I'm excited to be in that environment with her again where she can pull more out of me than I think I have.”

Reese wasn't the only one who celebrated the two returning to the same side online, as fans also cheered the Sky's move.

“HAILEY VAN LITH x ANGEL REESE. DAWWWWGS,” one fan posted to their X account.

Another Sky supporter pointed out how big of an impact Reese and Van Lith could make with the team's existing players. “Hailey Van Lith, Angel Reese, and Kamilla Cardoso all on the same team. Now that's gonna be a huge fanbase.”

The Sky used their No. 11 pick to take Van Lith, who was Reese's teammate during the 2023-24 campaign. Van Lith struggled that season, averaging 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. LSU ended its year in disappointment after falling to Caitlin Clark's Iowa team in the Elite Eight.

In 2024, Van Lith transferred to TCU and raised her draft stock with a bounce-back campaign, averaging 17.9 points, 4.6 boards, and 5.4 assists on 45.2% shooting for the year before capping off her college career with a loss in the Elite Eight once again.

The duo were originally part of the same generational 2020 freshman class that also featured players like Clark, this year's No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink, and fellow Sky Cardoso.

The Sky finished third to last in 2024 with a 13-27 record. Van Lith and Reese will officially debut as teammates when they hit the court for the team's first regular-season game on May 16.