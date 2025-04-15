The Chicago Sky made a big decision with one of their first-round picks, selecting Hailey Van Lith at No. 11 in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Van Lith is coming off a solid ending to a marvelous collegiate career. He had stops at Louisville and LSU before playing her final year with the TCU Horned Frogs. It was there where she led the team to a 34-4 overall record and an Elite Eight finish in the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament, the best in program history.

She averaged 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game throughout 172 career contests. Her final season saw her conclude with numbers of 17.9 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 38 games.

The Sky picked her with the second of back-to-back selections. They drafted Ajsa Sivka of Slovenia with the 10th overall pick of the draft.

What's next for Sky after drafting Hailey Van Lith

Hailey Van Lith will have some familiarity with the Chicago Sky for one specific reason: Angel Reese.

Van Lith and Reese were teammates together during the former's lone season with the LSU Tigers from the 2023-24 campaign. Their championship expectations ultimately fell short as they lost to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight.

Nonetheless, it helps the Sky with the fact they have chemistry with one another. And it helps speed up the process of bringing the team back into playoff contention.

The 2024 season was a down year for the Sky. They went 13-27 as Reese's rookie campaign ended early due to a wrist injury. They missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as a result.

Chicago wishes to return to their peak as champions, last winning the WNBA title in 2021. With Reese back healthy and Van Lith making her way to the team while the team has retooled their roster, they will look to come out strong in 2025.

The Sky will have two preseason games in early May. They face the Minnesota Lynx on May 6 at 7 p.m. ET and May 10 at 8 p.m. ET.