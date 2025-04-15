The Chicago Sky have a shiny new weapon in Hailey Van Lith. As expected, the former TCU Horned Frogs star was among the several names selected early in the 2025 WNBA draft. She was selected 10th overall, and among the many people who were happy to see her finally make it to the league was none other than her boyfriend, Jalen Suggs.

Perhaps not everyone also knows that Van Lith is also the girlfriend of the Orlando Magic guard and former Gonzaga Bulldogs star. Suggs was in attendance at the site of the draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan on Monday night, and even shared some of his thoughts about Hailey Van Lith during a conversation with Taylor Rooks.

How can you quantify how much Hailey [Van Lith] wants to win?” Rooks asked Suggs.

To that, Suggs made sure to paint a clear picture of how competitive his girlfriend is.

“We go play bowling, card games, board games, puzzles, whatever. She's talking smack to me,” said Suggs, who is in his fourth season in the NBA.

Taylor Rooks: "How can you quantify how much Hailey [Van Lith] wants to win?" Jalen Suggs: "We go play bowling, card games, board games, puzzles, whatever. She's talking smack to me." 😂 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/SjWBu0Atsh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

But of course, Suggs didn't really have to say all that for her fans to know how hot her desire to win is. That was on full display during her memorable five-year college basketball career.

Hailey Van Lith began her college tenure with the Louisville Cardinals, playing for the program from 2020 to 2024. She then transferred to the then-reigning NCAA Tournament champions LSU Tigers but after a season in Baton Rouge, decided to spend her final year of eligibility with the Horned Frogs.

In 172 games in college, Van Lith put up averages of 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from behind the arc.

With the Sky, Hailey Van Lith gets reunited with former LSU teammate Angel Reese, who just finished her rookie season in the WNBA. Chicago certainly could use her proven ability to get buckets after the Sky finished the 2024 season just 11th in the league with 77.4 points per game.

Suggs, meanwhile, will turn his focus on the Magic's huge play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at the Kia Center in Orlando.