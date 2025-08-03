The Connecticut Sun are mired in a rebuilding year and they currently hold the worst record in the WNBA at 5-21. But Friday was one of the Sun’s high points the season as they not only beat the defending champion New York Liberty, but they blew them out, 78-62. The Sun have an upcoming rematch against the Liberty with a game on Sunday at home.

With the rematch set ahead, the Sun are hoping for more of the same magic during their game against Liberty on Sunday. For a young team that has struggled mightily, these kinds of wins against championship caliber teams are the kind of franchise-defining wins that could have a lasting effect in seasons to come.

During the Sun’s win against the Liberty on Friday, it was veteran guard Marina Mabrey who led the way with a team-high 18 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one blocked shot. Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Leila Lacan each had 16 points off the bench, and Tina Charles had 15 points. The Sky will need similar production from those players to have another shot at the Liberty.

The Sun came into this season in year one of a rebuild. Last year, the team was a championship contender and ended up being eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Semifinals. The Sun lost the entirety of their veteran core either by trade or free agency, leaving Mabrey as the lone veteran from last season’s team.

The team was shot with an infusion of youth including draft picks Lacan, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow and Rayah Marshall, and the trade for Jacy Sheldon. Charles was a free agent signing, and the Sun also signed veteran Bria Hartley who had been out of the WNBA since 2022.

The Sun brought in a new head coach as well in Rachid Meziane after Stephanie White stepped down and left for the Indiana Fever. Although this has been a tough season record-wise, the Sun have seen crucial development from some of their young players, most notably Rivers who should be in contention for an All-Rookie Team selection.