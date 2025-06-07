The Connecticut Sun may look strikingly different than the playoff contenders in years past. However, rookie Saniya Rivers, who scored her first basket off a steal, is a standout for her defensive abilities.

On Friday, Rivers contributed immensely to the Sun's first WNBA Commissioner Cup win with a series of blocks. She stifled the Atlanta Dream on two occasions.

The first came against Allisha Gray of the Dream as she was taking it to the hole with the left. But Rivers was at the right place at the right time and denied her the easy two points.

Watch Saniya Rivers GET UP 😤 https://t.co/8zWQGM9jdG pic.twitter.com/JvHOmmcw4J — WNBA (@WNBA) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Later on, Rivers emphatically denied a three-point attempt by Rhyne Howard with less than 30 seconds in the fourth quarter.

Later on, Rivers emphatically denied a three-point attempt by Rhyne Howard with less than 30 seconds in the fourth quarter.

The Sun defeated the Dream 84-76 and are now 2-6 on the year.

So far, Rivers is averaging 7.7 points per game. She can certainly score, as evident when she scored 33 points for NC State in an upset over UConn in November 2023. But she was primarily drafted for her abilities on the other side of the ball.

Saniya Rivers has the makings of a defensive powerhouse .

When it comes to defense, Rivers knows where to be and what to do. In addition to blocking shots, she can also intercept the passing lanes, as well as being very athletic.

Rivers is very versatile when it comes to both perimeter and on-ball screen coverage. While at NC State, she was honored for her defensive efforts by being a two-time All-ACC All-Defensive Team.

All of those skills were primary factors as to why the Sun drafted Rivers in mid-April. Given that the team is in a state of rebuilding, she is the type of player the team could build around for the future.

If she keeps at it, she could blossom into one of the most effective defensive talents in the WNBA.