The Connecticut Sun may look strikingly different than the playoff contenders in years past. However, rookie Saniya Rivers, who scored her first basket off a steal, is a standout for her defensive abilities. 

On Friday, Rivers contributed immensely to the Sun's first WNBA Commissioner Cup win with a series of blocks. She stifled the Atlanta Dream on two occasions. 

The first came against Allisha Gray of the Dream as she was taking it to the hole with the left. But Rivers was at the right place at the right time and denied her the easy two points. 

Later on, Rivers emphatically denied a three-point attempt by Rhyne Howard with less than 30 seconds in the fourth quarter. 

The Sun defeated the Dream 84-76 and are now 2-6 on the year. 

Article Continues Below
More Connecticut Sun News
Indiana Fever guard Jaelyn Brown poses for a photo Wednesday, April 30, 2025, during the Indiana Fever media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Sun sign former Fever forward amid poor start to 2025 WNBA seasonDavid Yapkowitz ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers drives the ball against Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Sun rookie Saniya Rivers claims ‘random’ Marina Mabrey friendship helped WNBA adjustmentJess Koffie ·
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives to the basket while being defended by Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) during the second half at Barclays Center.
Marina Mabrey hits all-time WNBA low point in Sun’s 48-point loss to LibertyRichard Pereira ·
Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley (14) reacts after a play against the Las Vegas Aces in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Sun players turn up after beating Fever for 1st win of 2025 WNBA seasonJaren Kawada ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) defends against Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) and guard Marina Mabrey (3) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Sun get multiple injury updates for Fever clashJulian Ojeda ·
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) defends against Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Wings-Sun matchup turns into night of reunions for WNBA starsJess Koffie ·

So far, Rivers is averaging 7.7 points per game. She can certainly score, as evident when she scored 33 points for NC State in an upset over UConn in November 2023. But she was primarily drafted for her abilities on the other side of the ball. 

Saniya Rivers has the makings of a defensive powerhouse.

When it comes to defense, Rivers knows where to be and what to do. In addition to blocking shots, she can also intercept the passing lanes, as well as being very athletic. 

Rivers is very versatile when it comes to both perimeter and on-ball screen coverage. While at NC State, she was honored for her defensive efforts by being a two-time All-ACC All-Defensive Team. 

All of those skills were primary factors as to why the Sun drafted Rivers in mid-April. Given that the team is in a state of rebuilding, she is the type of player the team could build around for the future. 

If she keeps at it, she could blossom into one of the most effective defensive talents in the WNBA. 