The 2025 WNBA Draft class features several standouts that can immediately impact whichever team chooses them. As the winners of the “Paige Bueckers Sweepstakes,” AKA the draft lottery, the Dallas Wings are perfectly positioned to add valuable players that increase their chances of quickly becoming a WNBA championship-caliber team.

With a pool of prospects this deep, each franchise can find role players that complement their existing roster. Let's take a look at which players would be perfect fits for the Wings' dynamic lineup.

1. G Paige Bueckers, UConn

Not much needs to be said — taking Paige Bueckers with the first overall pick is a no-brainer. She'll be the sixth UConn women's basketball player to go No. 1, which deservingly places her in iconic company. Bueckers is the caliber of rookie that instantly has a positive impact on a team, and after the Wings' rough 9-31 season in 2024, they need a serious infusion of fresh energy.

Bueckers finished her collegiate tenure averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals on 53.4% shooting and 42.7% from beyond the arc. Her performance and championship victory in the NCAA Tournament silenced any possible doubt about her elite playing skills and basketball IQ. With Bueckers side-by-side with superstar Arike Ogunbowale in the backcourt, the young talent is poised to become a franchise player for Dallas.

2. G Saniya Rivers, NC State

The Wings aren't just in need of backcourt depth; they also desperately need to shore up their defense. Luckily, Saniya Rivers can do both. Rivers is arguably the best defender at her position in this draft class, which is why Dallas should snag her with the No. 12 pick before it's too late.

Rivers is especially tall and long for a wing, standing at 6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Her physique and athleticism allow her to be effective anywhere on the court, whether she's smothering ball-handlers, causing chaos off-ball, or protecting the rim.

The 22-year-old does need to work on her shooting, but fortunately for the Wings, they have plenty of options who do that exceptionally well already. Rivers finished her final NCAA campaign with a career-high 1.3 blocks, which is just a glimpse of how impactful she could be at the WNBA level.

3. F Ajsa Sivka, Slovenia



Dallas truly won the draft lottery because the franchise has favorable draft placements in every round. The Wings get to pick very early in the second, where they'll hopefully land a steal in international player Ajsa Sivka.

The 6-foot-4 small forward is both difficult to defend and a natural shotmaker, which is the exact type of versatile double threat that would elevate Dallas' roster to the next level. Sivka could be a player the team lets develop on the bench for a while, but she also shoots 47.5% from deep, so she would become a long-term offensive weapon for the Wings as she continues to improve.

Other players to watch include G Juste Jocyte, Lithuania; C/PF Sania Feagin, South Carolina; F Makayla Timpson, Florida State; G Reigan Richardson, Duke.

The Wings are on the verge of becoming a threatening competitor in the WNBA, especially when they already know they have first dibs on Bueckers. Dallas can lock up its main roster by surrounding Bueckers and Ogunbowale with the right pieces from the remaining draft picks.

With more balance on both sides of the court, the Dallas Wings could have all the ingredients they need to truly cook this upcoming season.

The 2025 WNBA Draft will air live from New York City on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.