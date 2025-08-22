The Milwaukee Brewers' starting shortstop, Joey Ortiz, strained his left hamstring during Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Chicago Cubs, forcing the team to place him on the 10-day injured list, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Ortiz, who exited the game in the fifth inning after grabbing at his hamstring while running out a ground ball, underwent further testing that confirmed a low-grade strain.

The 27-year-old has been a key piece for Milwaukee in 2025, appearing in 125 games and batting .284 with seven home runs, 17 doubles, and 56 runs scored. His production had spiked in recent weeks, hitting .343 with a .387 on-base percentage and 14 runs scored over 20 games in August.

“I felt like I was finally kind of getting a groove going, especially offensively,” Ortiz said. “I was starting to swing the bat as I know I can. Things happen. It's baseball. I’ve just got to do what I can to get back.”

The Brewers wasted no time making roster adjustments. To fill Ortiz’s spot, the team activated first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers from the injured list after his own recovery from a left shoulder impingement. Bauers had been sidelined since July 20 but recently completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville. Meanwhile, highly touted outfielder Jackson Chourio also began a rehab stint with Nashville as he works his way back from a right hamstring strain suffered on August 1.

With Ortiz sidelined, the Brewers are turning to utility man Andruw Monasterio at shortstop while keeping Brice Turang at second base. Monasterio has the most major league experience among the team’s depth options at the position, but with only 12 career starts at short, questions remain about his ability to anchor the defense. Caleb Durbin is another possibility, though he lacks significant big-league experience at shortstop.

Defensively, Ortiz’s absence is significant, as he is regarded as the anchor of the infield. However, Monasterio’s recent offensive surge offers some hope. His August slash line of .444/.444/.778 is his best stretch of the season, and it suggests Milwaukee’s lineup may continue producing despite losing Ortiz’s steady bat.

The timing of the injury is significant, as the Brewers enter a weekend series against the San Francisco Giants. Milwaukee leads the NL Central with an 80-48 record, including 42-20 at home, and they carry the National League’s top team batting average at .258. Christian Yelich continues to pace the offense with 26 home runs, while Turang has been hot with three homers and nine RBI in his last 10 games. The Giants, by contrast, are 61-67 overall and have dropped eight of their last 10 games.