The New England Patriots are a team to watch in the AFC in 2025. Mike Vrabel is back in New England, and many believe his coaching will be perfect for the system and development of quarterback Drake Maye.

The team is inexperienced, with not a lot of veterans. Hunter Henry, Stefon Diggs, Kenrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, and Austin Hooper are some on offense. On the defensive side, Harold Landry III, Carlton Davis III, and Jabrill Peppers are really the only three veteran starters on that side of the ball. It's a young team that will rely on elite defensive play and progress from Drake Maye to win games.

Amazon Prime Video showed a statistic during the Patriots' preseason finale against the New York Giants on Thursday night. This one is a bit humorous as it showcases the inexperience that the Patriots have on offense.

What a (bad for the Patriots) stat pic.twitter.com/jwwuzNAOMk — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The fact that Vrabel has the third-most touchdowns in the organization among active members is hilarious. As it is funny, it's really not a good thing for the Patriots. It's been highlighted that New England's roster does not contain a lot of veterans, so this stat shouldn't come to much of a shock. Diggs will play in his first season with the Pats, so his TD count is at zero. Diggs and DeMario Douglas will soon pass Vrabel on that list.

The Patriots recently made some roster cuts to eventually trim the roster down to 53. ESPN's Mike Reiiss said that NE has released “LB R.J. Moten, RB Micah Bernard, WR Phil Lutz, DT Kyle Peko, TE Cole Fotheringham, RB Shane Watts, DT Philip Blidi, QB Ben Wooldridge, CB Jordan Polk, LB Monty Rice, G Sidy Sow, TE Jaheim Bell, CB Isaiah Bolden, and G Tyrese Robinson.”

The Patriots open play against the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Sunday, September 7.