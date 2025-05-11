May 11, 2025 at 9:02 AM ET

The Dallas Wings ended the preseason on a high note on Saturday night. Dallas cruised to a 119-52 victory over Japan's Toyota Antelopes. The Wings won by a decisive 65 points thanks to some inspired play by the team's biggest stars, including rookie Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers played well against the Antelopes on Saturday. She logged 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, and one block in her 23 minutes of game time.

Bueckers put on a clinic, making some ridiculous passes and slashing into the paint for multiple buckets. The rookie certainly looks ready for the WNBA regular season.

The rest of Dallas' starting lineup also had some solid performances. Arike Ogunbowale led the charge as usual, scoring 17 points during her 20 minutes on the court. Ogunbowale went four-of-seven from the three-point line.

Dallas fans should be especially encouraged by the contributions of newcomers like Myisha Hines-Allen, NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington.

Carrington was a spark plug, contributing 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in just 22 minutes on the court.

The Wings acquired Carrington in the Satou Sabally trade earlier this year.

Wings star Arike Ogunbowale is excited to play with Paige Bueckers this season

The Dallas Wings are excited to have rookie Paige Bueckers on the team.

Wings star Arike Ogunbowale explained the biggest difference now that she gets to play with Bueckers in 2025.

“First week of training camp and then the first preseason game, I think I wasn’t ready for how open I was but now I’m used to it because we have great players who are going to draw a lot of attention,” Ogunbowale told reporters following Saturday's game. “I will get easy buckets. I think I got some very easy buckets today.”

Ogunbowale is not used to having such a strong team around her in Dallas. Now the Wings are set up nicely to compete for the playoffs in 2025.

“I’m really excited about that just for the rest of the year… Obviously I’ll take my hard (shots) here and there, but that’s gonna be limited because players like Paige and DiJonai, and then our fours, their back-door passes. They’re gonna get me easy buckets and vice versa so I’m excited about that,” Ogunbowale concluded.

Wings fans have plenty of reason to be excited about the 2025 WNBA season.

The Wings will begin the regular season on Friday with a home game against the Minnesota Lynx.