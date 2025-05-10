May 10, 2025 at 11:35 AM ET

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is making headwaves before the start of the WNBA season. Bueckers is drawing Caitlin Clark comparisons as the Wings are poised to be a top draw.

Regarding adjustment, Bueckers praised the team camaraderie during Media Day on Thursday, per Colin Salao of Front Office Sports. She specifically cited coach Chris Koclanes's support.

“Coach Chris [Koclanes] talked about how success is important, but you want to find great people first. I think they’ve done a great job from top to bottom, finding great people who are easy to work with, easy to work for,” she said.

There were rumblings about a perceived dissatisfaction with the Wings after Bueckers was drafted as the No. 1 pick, but she took this opportunity to dispel those rumors.

She also said positive things about the organization's trainers and social resources.

“They have all the resources that you need to be successful, especially recovery, [which] is important going from season to season. And then just having resources off the court as well, like pilates and a sports psych,” Bueckers said.

Bueckers is coming off winning a national championship with UConn. She also has a history of injuries. In 2022, Bueckers was out with a torn ACL before the start of the season.

As a result, she has worked closely with the Wings staff to ensure that she is healthy.

Paige Bueckers is coming into her own

Despite all the attempts to draw parallels with Clark, Bueckers is adamant about being her person. The obvious comparison with Clark is being the face of a lowly franchise seeking prominence.

Bueckers can do for the Wings what Clark has done for the Fever. She is also playing with a team of veteran players, including Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris, and NaLyssa Smith.

Her playmaking, scoring, and all-around play will enable her to develop quicker than most rookies. But she has players and staff who can show her the way.