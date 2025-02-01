The Phoenix Mercury continues to make moves, and trades, with the latest involving Dallas Wings forward, Satou Sabally. Phoenix traded for the All-Star on Friday, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. The move doesn't come as much of a surprise. Sabally made a shocking announcement that she wouldn't return to the Wings in 2025.

The franchise accepted her request and has now found a new home for the Olympian. She joined a Mercury team who just traded for Alyssa Thomas. Not to mention, former center and All-Star Brittney Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. Less than one week later, it's clear that Phoenix has its new Big 3.

Sabally fills a void left by Griner, but one that Phoenix has had for a while. Although Rebecca Allen was more than respectable, they haven't had a star at the power forward spot since Candice Dupree. Now, Sabally brings legitimacy to the position and an All-Star presence.

This past season, Sabally was plagued by a shoulder injury, which required surgery. When she came back though, the Wings were already out of playoff contention. However, that didn't stop the former Dallas forward from playing. She shot a career-high 45.2% from three on a career-high 5.6 attempts per game.

Those numbers entice head coach Nate Tibbetts, who will likely be excited to use her. The ability to be a playmaker from the perimeter and the post, as well as a pick-and-pop, or pick-and-roll threat is exciting.

Satou Sabally legitimizes a Mercury Big 3

With Sabally, Thomas, and Kahleah Copper, there's plenty of star power and offensive weapons for Tibbetts to use at his disposal. Furthermore, this begins a new era in the Valley of the Sun. With Griner out, and Diana Taurasi's looming retirement, it's safe to say that the franchise isn't waiting for a decision.

In a league with multiple star-studded teams, the Mercury are looking to enter their names into the conversation. Teams like the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces are shining with All-Stars and All-WNBA talent. Those teams have won the past three WNBA championships.

Although Phoenix had a core of Natasha Cloud, Griner, Taurasi, and Copper, it didn't seem to work out. However, acquiring two All-Stars within one week is beyond impressive. Plus, playing Unrivaled throughout the offseason will do wonders. Many of the games have been extremely competitive, which can easily translate to the WNBA season.

Still, there are more pieces that the Mercury will need to round out their roster. Despite that, establishing their Big 3 is a symbolic move and a fresh start for pursuing a WNBA championship.