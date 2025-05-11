The Dallas Wings defeated the Toyota Antelopes 119-52 on Saturday in their final game of the 2025 WNBA preseason. Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 17 points and six assists. After the game, Ogunbowale said she is receiving more open shots with players such as Paige Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington now on the roster.

“First week of training camp and then the first preseason game, I think I wasn’t ready for how open I was but now I’m used to it because we have great players who are going to draw a lot of attention,” Ogunbowale told reporters following Saturday's game. “I will get easy buckets. I think I got some very easy buckets today.

“I’m really excited about that just for the rest of the year… Obviously I’ll take my hard (shots) here and there, but that’s gonna be limited because players like Paige and DiJonai, and then our fours, their back-door passes. They’re gonna get me easy buckets and vice versa so I’m excited about that.”

Ogunbowale credited her teammates. Bueckers finished the game with six assists while Carrington recorded three assists. Meanwhile, Myisha Hines-Allen added five assists and NaLyssa Smith had three assists.

It certainly seemed as if Ogunbowale had quality looks throughout the game. She was quite efficient, connecting on six of her nine field goal attempts and four of her seven three-point attempts. In past seasons, Ogunbowale has had to create looks for herself on a consistent basis, but she is now finding herself in better situations.

Ogunbowale is one of the best one-on-one players in the WNBA, so she is still going to create opportunities for herself at times. However, she doesn't have to only rely on that strategy, something she is excited about.

Bueckers' impact on the Wings has been heavily discussed. Carrington also has a chance to play a big role. Additionally, the forwards are capable of creating plays as Ogunbowale mentioned. The Wings' new-look offense could make plenty of noise during the 2025 WNBA season.

The Wings' regular season opener is scheduled for May 16 against the Minnesota Lynx.