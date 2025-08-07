Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott offered a much-needed dose of optimism, revealing that top wide receiver Khalil Shakir is “progressing nicely” from a high ankle sprain and is “on pace” to be ready for Week 1. It’s a significant development for the Bills' offense that relied heavily on Shakir last season following the departure of Stefon Diggs.

Shakir isn’t expected to suit up for Saturday’s preseason opener against the New York Giants, but that’s secondary to the long-term picture. The Bills open their season at home against the Baltimore Ravens, and based on McDermott’s update, Shakir has a legitimate shot at being in the lineup.

It’s a sigh of relief for Bills fans. Any setback to Shakir would have dealt a serious blow to Buffalo’s offensive rhythm and Josh Allen’s supporting cast. In 2024, Shakir broke out as Allen’s go-to target, hauling in a team-high 76 receptions for 821 yards and four touchdowns. He led the team in targets (100), finishing more than 30 receptions ahead of tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills need Khalil Shakir healthy for Week 1

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir catches a pass after running a route during the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025.
Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

With Diggs now in Houston and the offseason additions at receiver mostly lottery tickets, aside from free-agent pickup Josh Palmer, Shakir’s health is mission-critical. His ability to create separation, gain yards after the catch, and stretch defenses horizontally makes him indispensable to Buffalo’s passing game.

Still, McDermott’s phrasing, “should be ready” and “on pace,” leaves room for caution. High ankle sprains are notoriously tricky, especially for wideouts whose explosiveness and change-of-direction ability are paramount. Rushing Shakir back could lead to lingering issues that affect him all season.

There’s already immense pressure on Josh Allen’s shoulders as the reigning MVP looks to take the next step in leading Buffalo to a Super Bowl. Ensuring Shakir is fully healthy for the long haul, even if it means missing Week 1, might be the best long-term play.

For now, the Bills have avoided a major setback. But they’ll need to tread carefully.

