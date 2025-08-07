Aug 7, 2025 at 11:38 AM ET

When it comes to the Indiana Fever, there's plenty to talk about. Either it is Caitlin Clark's injury struggles or Sophie Cunningham running her mouth.

Not to mention the departure of DeWonna Bonner.

However, the Fever could still contend for the playoffs thanks in part to the tandem of Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard.

Even though the Fever loss to the Los Angeles Sparks 100-91 on Tuesday, head coach Stephanie White praised the pair for their ability to lead by example.

“Kelsey has really put us on her back at times from a scoring standpoint […] Tash just does whatever we need, every single day” White said.

"Kelsey has really put us on her back at times from a scoring standpoint […] Tash just does whatever we need, every single day." Stephanie White speaks on the impact Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard have as leaders on this team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8MUZSsVAXC — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 6, 2025

The Fever are now 17-13 and are eight games out from the New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference.

There's been plenty of discussion about the absence of Clark and whether that impacts the team negatively.

However, both Mitchell and Howard are taking command with a vengeance.

The backcourt of the Fever

With the Fever, both players have used their respective strengths to their advantage. Mitchell is known for being a top scorer whereas Howard is a relentless rebounder and defender.

This year, Mitchell is averaging 20 points per game whereas Howard is averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Mitchell scored a team high 34 points against the Los Angeles Sparks. Additionally, she equaled Fever legend Tamika Catchings with the most three pointers in a single season with 10.

In that same game, Mitchell surpassed the 4,500 career point mark.

Along the way, she has cultivated into the role of playmaker and being a reliable presence from the three point line.

As for Howard, she finished with 17 rebounds against the Sparks. She is also versatile at both ends of the floor while also protecting the paint.

Altogether, the duo of Mitchell and Howard have kept the Fever's hopes alive and have maintained a consistent presence at the exact right time.