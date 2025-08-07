The Washington Mystics have made some moves this week before the trade deadline, and they're not finished, as they just found a deal for Aaliyah Edwards, sending her to the Connecticut Sun, according to reporter Annie Costabile.

“A trade is being finalized sending Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun for guard Jacy Sheldon, sources told me. I'm told the deal will also include a draft asset in the form of a 2026 pick swap,” Costabile wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In terms of the pick swap, it gives the Mystics the right to swap their 2026 1st round pick (Minnesota's own) for Connecticut's (New York's own), according to Costabile.

The Mystics had been working to find a trade for Edwards for some time now, especially with it being a logjam at her position, with Kiki Iriafen, Shakira Austin, and Stefanie Dolson all receiving minutes. Edwards saw her minutes decrease, and now she joins a rebuilding team where she'll be able to get a lot of playing opportunity.

As for Sheldon, the Mystics get a young guard in return who has played in 28 games this season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.0 assists, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals. She's recording a career-high in points per game, steals per game, field goal percentage, and 3-point percentage.

The Sun are currently at the bottom of the WNBA standings, and it would not be a surprise to see them trade away some more of their players for younger talent and assets. The Mystics, who have exceeded expectations this season, look like they could be sellers as well after trading Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm days ago.

Both the Mystics and the Sun may be on the same mission as rebuilding and getting assets, and they still have time to do so, as playoff teams are looking to improve their rosters.