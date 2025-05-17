May 17, 2025 at 10:36 AM ET

Although Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase was encouraged on Friday, the team still lost 84-67 to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Following the game, it was a historic one for the franchise. This was its first game, not to mention the first game in front of their fanbase.

Nakase explained via Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints what her coaching debut means to her.

“It’s special. Especially when you can hear these little [Asian-American] girls say ‘I want to be like her.’ I don’t really hear that daily.” I asked Valkyries HC Natalie Nakase about what tonight means for her knowing it’s a big moment for the Japanese-American community. pic.twitter.com/1FPlRVHMtW — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It’s special,” Nakase said. “Especially when you can hear these little [Asian-American] girls say ‘I want to be like her.’ I don’t really hear that daily.”

The Asian-American community is strong in San Francisco County. According to the 2024 U.S. Census Bureau, 37.5% of the population is of Asian descent.

For Nakase, it fits that mold. However, her acumen as a coach is the main reason she's leading the Valkyries. As a top assistant for Becky Hammon on the Las Vegas Aces, it was a matter of time before becoming a head coach.

Still, it's all the more fitting that Nakase is coaching in a predominant area such as San Francisco. It's a basketball-heavy culture, with the Golden State Warriors being integrated into the city in 2020.

Furthermore, Nakase is the first Asian-American head coach in WNBA history. She understands her impact, and how she could possibly pave the way for future players and head coaches in the league.

Valkyries' Natalie Nakase embraces her Asian-American heritage

Her ethnicity is a major talking point, especially in San Francisco. There's a sense of relatability from the younger fans, as Nakase alluded to.

Being a staple for a specific demographic isn't easy. There's plenty of pressure that comes with it. However, the Valkyries head coach is willing to take it all in stride.

It is her first time as a head coach, so there will be some growing pains. Regardless of that, she's been a major advocate for her team chemistry and trying to relate to her players.

That alone is a major beneficiary for the team, and the league as a whole. It puts positive attention on the organization, and Nakase specifically.

After all, her father was a major reason why she became a coach. The Golden State head coach can only hope that others around San Francisco, California, the United States, or the entire world see that there is someone like them coaching.

It is possible to break the mold and be the change in a league. Either way, the 2025 Valkyries season will be historic for a number of reasons, and Nakase's impact will transcend wins and losses.