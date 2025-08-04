It's been a mixed bag of a training camp so far for the New York Giants as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. One of the main concerns has been injuries, including one recently sustained by running back Cam Skattebo, who the team drafted out of Arizona State this past spring.

Now, the Giants are making a new addition to their roster to help compensate for some of the injury setbacks.

“The #Giants are expected to sign veteran RB Jonathan Ward following a workout, per source,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Schultz also noted that “New York had been exploring options at the position after rookie Cam Skattebo (hamstring) and undrafted rookie Rushawn Baker (knee) suffered minor injuries.”

Jonathan Ward has played for multiple teams in his NFL career so far, including both the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers. It remains unclear what the Giants' long term plan with him is, if any, but he'll now have an opportunity to establish himself at the team's training camp in the wake of the injuries to Baker and Skattebo.

Overall, it's been an interesting offseason for the Giants, who signed free agent Russell Wilson to be their next quarterback after the Daniel Jones experiment finally crashed and burned toward the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Giants also made some high profile draft choices this spring, including Abdul Carter, Skattebo, and quarterback Jaxson Dart, who will have the opportunity to learn from a Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer in Wilson.

Especially now that they've added Carter to the mix, the Giants figure to have one of the best defensive lines in the entire NFL this year, and that could be enough to carry them to an improvement record-wise, even if the other parts of the team don't move forward as much.

In any case, the Giants are slated to kick off their 2025 season on the road against the divisional rival Washington Commanders on September 7.