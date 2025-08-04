The Cleveland Browns have a serious quarterback battle taking place, as there are four players looking to take the starting job this season. One of those quarterbacks is Shedeur Sanders, who was recently shut down at practice because of arm soreness.

There was no certainty on when he would get back on the field, but they got some good news as he'll be a full participant in the next session, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Sanders has not been the only quarterback dealing with an injury, as Kenny Pickett is dealing with a hamstring issue.

For the time being, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel have been taking first-team reps, and with Sanders back in the fold, it will be interesting to see how the Browns split the snaps. Sanders has been playing with the reserves in camp and has been playing well. He has a hill to climb when it comes to consistently getting reps with the starters, but if he can continue to play strong, his chance will come.

There is still enough time in training camp and preseason for anything to change, and the quarterbacks will be looking to put on their best performance so they can be the starter in Week 1.

Browns' QBs still battling for starting spot

The Browns are evaluating all of their quarterbacks to see who gives them the best chance to win this season. So far, it feels like the veterans are ahead in the running, and Flacco is leading the way, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“The Browns' familiarity with Joe Flacco frees up the team to evaluate the other quarterbacks more closely early in camp,” Fowler reported. “As one team source put it, there's ‘less sensitivity' to Flacco's play because they know exactly what he can do. This could eventually give him the leg up in the process.”

Flacco has years of experience and has been with the Browns before, so that alone should give him the advantage over the other quarterbacks. Pickett may be the next in line, but his hamstring is holding him back from making a real case for being a starter.

Then you have Gabriel and Sanders, who seem less likely to be the starters this season. Toward the start of the season, there's also a chance that the Browns could trade one of their quarterbacks, as they may not want to bring that many options on the roster.