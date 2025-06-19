Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is one of the best shooters in the WNBA. While Clark's reputation has shifted this season, all eyes continue to watch her ascension to superstardom. Before their game against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night, she payed homage to another legendary shooter.

While shooting hours before the game, Clark payed homage to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry while making a 3-pointer.

Clark and Curry are big fans of one another. The Fever superstar has drawn comparisons to the Warriors MVP throughout her collegiate and professional career thanks to her popularity. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Indiana's leader shouted out Curry while making a three on the court he has helped make famous.

Clark has amassed a large following since capturing the nation's attention at Iowa. Her transition from college to the WNBA has only helped her grow more popular around the world. Curry is not the first NBA player to become a fan of hers, either. The Fever star also has a close relationship with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

If Clark continues to shoot the lights out from deep range, the comparisons to Curry will only continue. Entering Thursday's game against the Valkyries, she has made at least four 3-pointers in four of her six regular season games so far this season. She is shooting 40% from deep, one of the best marks in the league.

Her similarities to Curry go beyond her sharpshooting, though. Clark's ability to create shots off the dribble and her range are reminiscent of the Warriors great. She has a chance to impress Golden State fans with another strong performance against the Valkyries.

Clark faces a Golden State squad that is not at full strength. The Valkyries saw players across their roster head overseas to participate in EuroBasket. While players like Monique Billings have stepped up for Golden State, the team could struggle without core pieces.

Regardless of who she matches up against, Clark is on a mission this season. After losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Connecticut Sun, Clark committed to getting stronger in the offseason. She and her new teammates entered the season with a no-nonsense demeanor that has put the Fever into their fair share of scuffles this season.

Despite the drama surrounding the team, the shift in attitude has helped. Since getting Clark back from her quad injury, the Fever have not lost. Indiana has won four of their last five games to climb back into the middle of the playoff race.

Clark's new celebration shows love to Curry, and the Fever would love for their star to mimic the success that the Warriors guard led his team to.