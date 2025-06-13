The Indiana Pacers are two wins away from winning their first NBA Championship, and it's obvious that the pressure is on for them to get the job done. One player on the team who is getting dealt most of that pressure is Tyrese Haliburton, but it seems like he's handling it well. During this time in the postseason, Haliburton is locked in, but he still has time for some of his friendships, including Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

“We're talking 24/7,” Haliburton said via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Hlaiburton noted that he has a group chat with his girlfriend, Clark, and her boyfriend.

“The four of us hang out all the time,” Haliburton said. “She goes through a lot, as you know. There's a lot of weight and eyes on her. Obviously there is on me as well, but hers are amplified times a million.”

Since Clark has arrived in Indiana, Haliburton has supported her, and vice versa. Clark has been seen at several games during the Pacers' playoff run this season and was recently at Game 3. Haliburton knows the pressure that may be on Clark, and it looks like he has been a good mentor to her as she navigates her second year in the league.

Caitlin Clark supporting Pacers during postseason run

Clark has probably been the Pacers' biggest fan during this postseason, and she has videos of herself getting hype during certain games. One of those games was when Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-tying shot in Game 1 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Clark said that she'll probably never show the video to the public, but she's shown it to the group that includes Haliburton.

“I have a video on my phone I'm never going to show anybody,” Clark said. “I videotaped myself, like, the final play and I have my reaction in real time. It's a pretty iconic video. Maybe one day everybody will see it, but no, not right now.”

“She was going crazy,” Haliburton said.

As the Pacers go on this run, Clark is probably hoping that she can lead the Fever to the WNBA Finals one day. In her rookie season, she helped lead the Fever to the playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. This season, they've added more talent, but Clark has missed the past few weeks with a quad injury. The good news is that she's set to return in their next game against the New York Liberty.