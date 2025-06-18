The Indiana Fever are becoming appointment television in the WNBA. Indiana defeated Connecticut 88-71 on Tuesday night in a hotly contested game. A late hit on Caitlin Clark by Marina Mabrey caused emotions to reach a boiling point. They eventually boiled over in the fourth quarter, leading to a brawl that ended with three players ejected.

The WNBA responded on Wednesday by issuing additional discipline.

Marina Mabrey's technical foul has been upgraded to a flagrant 2 per ESPN's Alexa Philippou. All flagrant 2 fouls come with a standard fine.

Additionally, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was fined separately for her hard foul on Jacy Sheldon in the closing minutes of the game.

The WNBA did not issue any suspensions stemming from last night's game.

The brawl at the end of Tuesday's game has resulted in plenty of takes among the media.

It will be interesting to see where each team's heads are at when the Fever and Sun play each other next on July 15th.

Stephanie White, Caitlin Clark respond after Fever's heated win against the Sun

Everyone seemed to have a different reaction following the altercations during Tuesday's big game.

Clark was calm during her postgame interview, making it clear that she only wanted to talk about basketball.

“I’m here to play basketball. My game’s gonna talk and that’s all that really matters,” Clark said. “I love this game, and I’m gonna give it everything I have. I think that’s what competitors do. You just step right back up to the challenge.”

Meanwhile, Fever coach Stephanie White took a different approach. She took the issue head on, blaming officiating for letting the situation get out of hand.

“Everybody’s getting better — except the officials,” White said.

White also declared that she started getting in the referee's ear about the physicality of the game during the first quarter.

“I started talking to the officials in the first quarter, and we knew this was going to happen. You could tell it was going to happen. So they got to get control of it. They got to be better,” White concluded.

White may feel vindicated that the league upgraded Mabrey's foul to a flagrant 2. But that doesn't erase her issues with the W's officiating.

Next up for the Fever is a three-game road trip on the west coast. It begins with Indiana's first ever game against Golden State on Thursday night.