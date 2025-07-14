As the All-Star break approaches, the Indiana Fever is coming back to life. On Sunday, the Fever defeated the Dallas Wings in a Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers showdown 102-83.

On Monday, ESPN officially released its rankings of the top players at the midseason. Naturally, Clark was featured in the top ten, coming in 9th, and her teammate, Aliyah Boston, ranked 8th.

ESPN contributor Kendra Andrews made the case for Boston.

“Boston's role with the Fever has never been more important as Indiana navigated playing without Clark for nine games,: she said. “Boston delivered. She entered the season as an elite defender, but her game has become more well-rounded. She is averaging a career-high 16.2 points on 58.1% shooting to go with a career-best 3.7 assists. Last month, she scored a career-high 31 points in a win at Seattle.”

Meanwhile, Alexa Philippou spoke about Clark at No. 9.

Clark is a difficult player to assess given her lack of availability due to injury — she has appeared in 12 games, sitting out two stretches of five games. Though she is currently amid a shooting slump (13-for-41 from the field and 5-for-19 from 3 since returning from her latest injury), she has shined with her playmaking. She has 19 assists over her past two games, including the 17th 10-assist game of her career Sunday — her first with no more than two turnovers.” — Philippou

The Fever are 11-10 heading into the All-Star break. At the beginning of the year, there was talk about a championship. However, with Clark's battle with injuries, plus the departure of DeWonna Bonner, the hope for a title is a bit out of reach.

Nevertheless, they are still playoff worthy while possessing a fierce one-two combination.

The Caitlin Clark/Aliyah Boston partnership benefits the Fever

Clark and Boston have a strong chemistry. Boston has been with the Fever since 2023 and Clark is in her second year.

They have a potent offensive synergy with Clark handling the outside shooting, while Boston can put up the points inside. In transition, Clark can lob it to Boston from the backcourt with the upmost confidence that it is money in the bank.

Clark and Boston can also run the pick and roll very fluidly, leading to additional buckets. All in all, they provide wonders for the Fever.