The Indiana Fever have been surrounded by controversy during the first few months of the 2025 WNBA season. There was the brawl during the Fever-Sun game a few weeks ago and now the messy departure of WNBA legend DeWanna Bonner. She followed up her initial statement with an eyebrow-raising post on social media.

Bonner recently made a cryptic post on Instagram that could hint at the reason why forced her way out of Indiana.

“A QUITTER!! Nah never been that!!,” Bonner wrote. “But when the time comes… ‘Let's just make sure the apologies, are just as loud as the disrespect!!'”

Bonner also added “IN DUE TIME..” before ending the post.

Bonner's message on social media varies significantly from the sanitized statement she made after being waved from the Fever.

“I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise,” Bonner said. “Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out, and I appreciate the organization’s willingness to grant my request to move on.”

It will be interesting to hear Bonner talk more openly about what happened with the Fever at a later date.

At this point, it seems the relationship deteriorated after the Fever benched Bonner in favor of shooting guard Lexie Hull just a handful of games into the season.

What comes next for WNBA legend DeWanna Bonner?

Bonner now has the opportunity to potentially end her WNBA career in a different location.

Reporting from earlier this week indicated that Bonner ideally wanted to be traded to the Mercury or Dream. But that was before she was waived by the Fever.

Bonner signed a $200,000 unprotected contract with the Fever back in February. The size of her contract likely eliminates the possibility that she will be claimed off waivers.

As a result, Bonner will have to wait 48 hours following her departure from Indiana before she can sign with a new team.

Bonner could certainly land on her feet quickly. The Mercury make the most sense as a landing spot, as Bonner could play with her partner Alyssa Thomas.

Indiana waived Bonner on Wednesday, so WNBA fans can expect to see Bonner join another team as early as this weekend.

It will be interesting to see what comes next for Bonner.