The New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx will all likely make competitive runs in 2025. However, will the Indiana Fever also make a deep postseason run? With Caitlin Clark set to enter her second WNBA season and the Fever having made a number of intriguing additions in the offseason, Indiana will be a team to watch. In fact, former WNBA player Rebecca Lobo considers the Fever to be a “championship contender“.

“After the moves that Indiana made in free agency, I think this is a team that's a championship contender,” Lobo said on ESPN. “They brought back their big three from a year ago. Of course, Caitlin Clark had a monster year, Aliyah Boston as well, Kelsey Mitchell. And then all of the pieces that they added in free agency.

“DeWanna Bonner was a huge pickup for this team. Natasha Howard as well. Both of those players give them flexibility in terms of the lineups they can use. Sophie Cunningham was a great addition for the Indiana Fever as well… I think they are up in the conversation with championship contenders along with the New York Liberty, the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx.”

Fever could make championship run during 2025 WNBA season

The Liberty earned the 2024 championship for a reason. They feature one of the most talented teams in the league. This Fever team will be interesting in 2025, though.

If Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston can take the next steps in their careers, Indiana will receive a pivotal boost. Additionally, Kelsey Mitchell is a proven star who offers leadership for the team. The offseason additions only strengthen the roster.

The Fever will begin their season on Saturday afternoon in a matchup against the Chicago Sky. Tip-off for the Sky-Fever clash in Indiana is scheduled for 3 PM EST.