The Las Vegas Aces have taken a step back during the 2025 WNBA season. Las Vegas has a 10-11 record after getting a big win, 104-102, against Golden State on Saturday. There were a few former Aces in the house who received a warm welcome from their former team.

The Aces did a classy move ahead of Saturday's game against the Valkyries. Las Vegas honored two former Aces players, Tiffany Hayes and Kate Martin, and drew thunderous applause from the home crowd.

Las Vegas also posted a pair of videos to welcome both players back to Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Aces signed veteran Tiffany Hayes out of retirement during the 2024 WNBA season. They honored her with a sizzle reel of some of her best plays from last season. Hayes signed a one-year contract with the Valkyries during the offseason.

The Aces drafted guard Kate Martin in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. Martin also received her own social post featuring highlights from her rookie season.

“Kate's super down to earth,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said in the video. “She gets it, she gets it. And I think she lives life from a perspective of gratitude.”

Las Vegas did not protect Martin ahead of the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft. Golden State selected Martin as one of their cornerstone players moving forward.

A'ja Wilson's unreal game pulls Aces past Valkyries

The Aces leaned on their star players to squeak by the Valkyries on Saturday night.

Las Vegas won a tight game, 104-102, against the frisky expansion franchise. A'ja Wilson led the way for the Aces, playing a great game that made the difference in a two-point ballgame.

Wilson dominated, scoring 34 points as well as logging 16 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal. She was also incredibly efficient from the field and the free throw line during her 33 minutes on the court.

That performance moved Wilson into the top 25 all-time scorers in WNBA history, per Polymarket Hoops.

Aces fans were thrilled to see Wilson return to her old habits. She missed the team's last game with a wrist injury.

Wilson also received some help from teammates Jackie Young to help seal the game. Young added 30 points of her own, including the team's final 10 points of the game.

The Aces need to continue stacking wins if they want to position themselves for the playoffs.

Next up for the Aces is a trip to Dallas to face the Wings on Wednesday night.