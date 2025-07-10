Amid a disappointing regular season so far, the Las Vegas Aces suffered a major blow when franchise star A’ja Wilson left the team’s 87-78 loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday early due to a wrist injury. Wilson did not leave the game immediately after suffering the injury in an effort to help her team. The Aces would have had to foul to get her out of the game, and the foul after would have put the Liberty in the bonus with about four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

With the Aces upcoming game against the Mystics set for Thursday, A’ja Wilson is considered questionable and has already received an MRI on her wrist injury, as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Aces’ game against the Mystics is significant in that both teams are currently fighting for position in the WNBA standings. Both teams hold a record of 9-10 with the Mystics sitting in eighth place and the Aces on the outside of the playoff picture at ninth.

If Wilson has to miss any time at all due to the injury, that would put the Aces in a very precarious spot. Despite having a top-heavy roster including Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd, the team has struggled to find consistency and looks a far cry from the team that was a perennial championship contender.

But even amid the struggles, Wilson has played MVP-caliber basketball. She’s appeared in 16 games at a little over 30 minutes per game. She missed three games earlier this season after being placed into WNBA concussion protocol.

Wilson has been averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.4 blocked shots with splits of 45.3 percent shooting from the field, 21.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Wilson was recently named a starter for the All-Star Game, her seventh career All-Star appearance, and was drafted to Team Caitlin Clark in the All-Star draft.