The Las Vegas Aces came into their Saturday matchup against the Golden State Valkyries needing a win to keep pace in the WNBA standings. They got the win, 104-102, and Aces star A’ja Wilson reached a WNBA milestone in scoring in the process.

The WNBA milestone that A’ja Wilson reached was moving into the top 25 all-time in scoring, as per Polymarket Hoops. Wilson reached that mark with the game-high 34 points she dropped against the Valkyries. With the win, the Aces moved to 10-11 and are half a game behind the Indiana Fever for the eighth and final playoff spot in the standings.

It’s been an inconsistent season for the Aces this year, but the one thing that has been consistent for them is the play of Wilson. She was recently selected as a starter for the WNBA All-Star Game, and her seventh All-Star selection overall. In fact, the only season in Wilson’s eight-year career that she wasn’t an All-Star was the bubble year in 2020 when the league did not make All-Star selections.

Wilson has appeared in 16 games for the Aces this season at a little over 30 minutes per game. The three-time MVP has been averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.4 blocked shots with splits of 45.3 percent shooting from the field, 21.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Wilson made her return to the Aces lineup against the Valkyries after missing the team’s loss to the Washington Mystics on Thursday. Wilson suffered a wrist injury the game prior and was ruled out. But she was able to make her return quickly. Wilson missed a few games earlier in the season as well due to being placed in league concussion protocol.

The two-time WNBA champion is arguably the best player in the league and has certainly established a strong case this season for the MVP Award despite the Aces record.