The Las Vegas Aces returned to the win column on Sunday after beating the Connecticut Sun, 86-68, on the road.

The Aces were coming off an embarrassing loss to the Indiana Fever, 81-54, on Thursday and appeared to release their anger and frustration on the league-worst Sun.

Las Vegas is still grasping for consistency this season with a 9-9 record, a far cry from the team's dominant campaigns in previous years.

Coach Becky Hammon didn't hold back on her criticism of her players after the sorry defeat to the Fever. She, however, also shared a pragmatic and nuanced observation of the Aces.

“I think people take for granted how many new pieces we have, like we have to teach all over again,” said Hammon in a report from ESPN's Alexa Philippou. “It's all brand new.”

“It's been a process. Every team goes at a different pace. And I think for me right now, you just continue to teach and continue to demand that effort.”

The Aces added several players this season, headlined by All-Star guard Jewell Loyd, forward NaLyssa Smith, and rookie Aaliyah Nye. They also parted ways with prolific guard Kelsey Plum, who had her run-ins with Hammon last season.

So, for Hammon, who has steered Las Vegas to two titles, patience is key, given all the moving pieces.

“We're still developing who we are, the identity of this team, but we're getting there, you know, crawling. I would like to be walking or striding at this point, but as long as we're moving in the right direction and I'm seeing progress, I'm happy with that,” said the WNBA legend.

Ever the outspoken coach, the 48-year-old Hammon also issued a bold remark.

“I think people like beating us. We've been pretty good in this league for the last few years, and people don't forget that,” added Hammon.

More Las Vegas Aces News
Nike A'One All-Star, A'ja Wilson, Nike, WNBA All-Star
A’ja Wilson’s ‘All-Star’ Nike A’One releasing soonDominik Zawartko ·
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Aces’ Chelsea Gray passes Becky Hammon on WNBA All-Time assists listErin Achenbach ·
Las Vegas Aces forward Joyner Holmes (8) shoots the ball over Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) in the second half at Target Center.
Aces waive forward after disastrous loss to FeverZachary Howell ·
Former Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker stands next to her daughter, white jacket, Lailaa Nicole Williams, as she acknowledges the crowd during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime.
Candace Parker opens up on why WNBA coaching might not be in the cardsZachary Draves ·
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon looks on in the first quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Aces loss to Fever draws intense Becky Hammon criticismBen Strauss ·
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Aces’ Chelsea Gray reps Damian Lillard’s Adidas Dame X sneakers ahead of releaseMiguel La Torre ·