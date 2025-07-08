The Las Vegas Aces returned to the win column on Sunday after beating the Connecticut Sun, 86-68, on the road.

The Aces were coming off an embarrassing loss to the Indiana Fever, 81-54, on Thursday and appeared to release their anger and frustration on the league-worst Sun.

Las Vegas is still grasping for consistency this season with a 9-9 record, a far cry from the team's dominant campaigns in previous years.

Coach Becky Hammon didn't hold back on her criticism of her players after the sorry defeat to the Fever. She, however, also shared a pragmatic and nuanced observation of the Aces.

“I think people take for granted how many new pieces we have, like we have to teach all over again,” said Hammon in a report from ESPN's Alexa Philippou. “It's all brand new.”

“It's been a process. Every team goes at a different pace. And I think for me right now, you just continue to teach and continue to demand that effort.”

The Aces added several players this season, headlined by All-Star guard Jewell Loyd, forward NaLyssa Smith, and rookie Aaliyah Nye. They also parted ways with prolific guard Kelsey Plum, who had her run-ins with Hammon last season.

So, for Hammon, who has steered Las Vegas to two titles, patience is key, given all the moving pieces.

“We're still developing who we are, the identity of this team, but we're getting there, you know, crawling. I would like to be walking or striding at this point, but as long as we're moving in the right direction and I'm seeing progress, I'm happy with that,” said the WNBA legend.

Ever the outspoken coach, the 48-year-old Hammon also issued a bold remark.

“I think people like beating us. We've been pretty good in this league for the last few years, and people don't forget that,” added Hammon.