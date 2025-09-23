As the Minnesota Lynx head into Game 2 of their second-round WNBA Playoffs series with a 1-0 lead, Courtney Williams is lighting up the court and the locker room. She scored 23 points on 11-of-19 shooting in Game 1 and is a vocal, supportive presence for her teammates both on and off the court.

Williams isn’t new to this. As a veteran, she has always been capable of putting up points, but this postseason, her influence stretches beyond the scoreboard. After Game 1 against the Phoenix Mercury, she spoke about the team-first mentality that drives her.

Following Tuesday morning’s shootaround, Williams said with a locked-in expression, “I don’t want to close no game if I’m not having a good game. I want to win, so if Tee out there hooping and she’s out playing me, the reality is I need to sit down. It’s about we and not me… whoever out there getting it done, that’s who needs to be out there getting it done.”

Courtney Williams calls the shots for the Lynx

Her approach to the game extends to the defensive end, where she lets instinct guide her while staying aggressive.

“Sometimes you take chances, and it don’t work out for you… I think as long as every time you do it with aggression and with energy, usually you come out on the end of good,” Williams explained.

That approach helped her tally a career-high five steals in Game 1, tying a franchise record. Head coach Cheryl Reeve credited Williams’ halftime adjustments as a key factor in the team’s defensive success.

Williams’ connection with Reeve gives her the confidence to fully take charge on the court. Postgame, she described their bond: “You know that’s my dog, so I feel we have a very genuine, very real relationship. Sometimes, we butt heads, but it’s like your family right? You always figure it out, and that’s what we do.”

Lifting the next generation of Lynx players

The Lynx’s team-first culture is clear with younger players as well, including Masha Kliunidkova, who returned this season for her third year after a break from the WNBA. Williams and teammate Kayla McBride said Kliunidkova's energy and focus helped lift the team in Game 1.

“It was huge, man. If you would have heard us in the locker room when we gave the shout-out to Mash, we was turnt for her because we know what she can do,” Williams said.

Masha echoed that mindset: “We had like big energy. We were like ‘ah we need rebounds ah’… and then Cheryl looked at me and was like ‘Masha go,’ and I go ‘I’m ready. I need to make and get rebounds.’”

After Tuesday’s shootaround, Masha added that she appreciates Williams’ consistent energy and support, especially her signature “get hyped” dance, which gives the team that ‘dog’ energy, Courtney’s way of firing everyone up.

For Minnesota, it’s the mix of veteran leadership, defensive intensity and the team’s one-of-a-kind energy that gives the Lynx a real shot to keep this WNBA Playoffs train rolling. With Game 2 set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT, the team's chemistry and Williams’ ability to fire up her teammates will be on display as they take on Phoenix.