With Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert still dealing with his injured hand, head coach Jim Harbaugh knows it's still time to put up or shut up. But the Chargers have a fatal flaw that will derail their Super Bowl hopes in the AFC playoffs.

The Chargers, who finished the regular season with a record of 11-6, will travel to face the New England Patriots (14-3) in a Wild Card game on Sunday at 8 p.m. (ET).

Herbert suffered a fractured left hand in Week 13. But he battled through it and helped the Chargers make the playoffs. However, what’s in front of him is the problem.

Chargers' offensive line is the team’s fatal playoff flaw

When teams come hard, the Chargers generally don’t have answers. Herbert has been sacked 54 times. That’s third-most in the NFL behind Cam Ward and Geno Smith, who both tasted the turf 55 times this season.

Injuries have forced the Chargers to play 10 offensive linemen at least 173 snaps this season. Only two players, Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman, were able to reach 1,000-plus snaps. Johnson was the only Chargers lineman to make it to the field for 17 games.

Injuries decimated this unit, according to NFL.com.

“The preseason injury to Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt being knocked out after just six games has led to massive issues at tackle,” Kevin Patra wrote. “They’re not the only ones who’ve dealt with injuries. Mekhi Becton has missed time with several injuries. Trey Pipkins and Jamaree Salyer, who entered the year as backups but had to fill in, have been in and out of the lineup. It’s a mess in front of Herbert, who has seen a league-high 268 QB pressures (43.3%) and 109 quick pressures, per Next Gen Stats.

“If this banged-up unit can’t give Herbert at least some time, L.A. won’t be long for the postseason.”

So how did the Chargers make it to the playoffs?

Harbaugh is a big part of the answer, according to The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

“When you have a coach like that, who is all in about doing whatever it takes to win, it really motivates everybody,” Johnson said. “When I have a coach who I know is gonna sacrifice and is gonna put in the necessary sacrifices to get where we need to be, that sets the expectation for everybody in the locker room to do the same.”

It’s a matter of Harbaugh pushing the players in a way that gets that extra something. It’s part of Harbaugh’s coaching gift.

“No matter where you come from, no matter the background, no matter the structure, no matter if you’re first year, second year, or you’ve already proven it in the league, he has a way of just motivating you to go out to get more,” safety Derwin James said. “Not only motivating you to go get it for yourself, but for the team, and how to increase your everyday habits in order to work towards it, so you can do it. Some people say they want to do it, or they may get lucky and do it one time. But I feel like Jim creates those winning habits every day.”

And if you need more evidence of Harbaugh’s impact, look at the line for the game. The Chargers are only a 3.5-point underdog despite the offensive line problems and being on the road against a team that has won 13 of its last 14 games.

How could the Chargers find a way?

It’s going to have to come from Herbert. He made the Pro Bowl despite the awful line play. Herbert threw for 3,727 yards with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, missing only one game despite the hand injury. And that was by design as he sat out the regular-season finale, in part to rest his hand, according to ESPN.

“I'd say definitely not taking hits on it last week was probably pretty helpful,” Herbert said. “It limited kind of the swelling and just getting back to making sure that you have got full strength, being able to hold onto a football.”

It’s a big ask for Herbert. But the Herbert-Harbaugh combination certainly puts the opponents on edge.