The Philadelphia Phillies have been in the trade market over the past few years, and the reason has been to move on from some of the players on the team. One of those players is third baseman Alec Bohm, but unfortunately for the Phillies, they have not been able to find a deal for him over the past few offseasons.

Though there is still a chance that he could be moved, the Phillies made a different move regarding him, agreeing to a $10.2 million contract, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm also joins the $10M today with a $10.2 million settlement,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With the move, Bohm is on the Phillies' books at 10.2 million, and his current deal will be the last year of his club control. Bohm is set to be a free agent after the 2026 season, and it looks like at this point, he may be with the team until his contract runs out. The Phillies are still trying to make moves to add other players such as Bo Bichette, but as of now, they have to work with what they have.

Bohm finished last season hitting .287 with 11 home runs and an OPS of .741. It wasn't what he did in seasons past, but it was still a productive year for him.

It will be interesting to see what the Phillies end up doing this season, and with free agency still going on, there are still some moves that can be made to improve the roster.