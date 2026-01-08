The Los Angeles Rams are currently gearing up for their upcoming playoff game on the road against the Carolina Panthers. While most expect the Rams to bulldoze the Panthers, who are in the playoffs with a record of 8-9 thanks to the ineptitude of the NFC South, Los Angeles did lose to Carolina earlier this year on the road, in what was the worst game of the season for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

On Thursday, the Rams got a key injury update in advance of the game.

“The Rams are ruling OG Kevin Dotson OUT for Saturday’s wildcard game against the Panthers. WR Jordan Whittington, TE Terrance Ferguson and CB Josh Wallace are questionable for the game, and today’s practice will tell a lot for their chances to play,” reported Nate Atkins of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

However, there was a bit of a silver lining regarding Dotson.

“FWIW, Kevin Dotson is moving better this week from what I can tell, but playing in a game is different and especially after missing three weeks of practice, plus a long flight to the East Coast. I'd think his chances are much better for next week if the Rams are still playing,” he added.

The Rams will certainly hope to still be playing after Saturday's game against the Panthers. Los Angeles was in the driver's seat for the number one seed in the NFC throughout much of this season, but tapered off down the stretch of the year, dropping a puzzling game against the Atlanta Falcons and struggling at times against other weaker opponents.

However, they'll have a chance to shake off those bad vibes with a strong performance against the Panthers.

Kickoff for that game is set for Saturday afternoon at 4:30 pm ET from Charlotte, with the winner moving on to the divisional round.