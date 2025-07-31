Napheesa Collier isn't just a leader for her elite Minnesota Lynx squad — her roles as the vice president of the WNBA Players Association (WNBPA) and co-founder of the Unrivaled league have placed her at the forefront of one of the most important collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations in women's basketball history. For Collier, she told ESPN in an interview that her motivation for balancing it all is very clear.

“We feel we are owed a piece of the pie that we helped create,” Collier said.

Collier is in one of the most influential positions when it comes to voicing and advocating for the players' concerns, and she's aware of how much leverage is in their favor.

“Even though we're not competing leagues, we can always say, ‘Look how much Unrivaled is paying us.' That should allow us to make more money in the W,” Collier explained. “I feel like it gives us a leg up because it gives us players more power. There is more than one league we can play in, and we all want to play in the WNBA.”

Even though she knows more negotiating power will ultimately benefit the players and lead to a positive result, Collier is also maintaining realistic expectations for how the talks will play out.

“I understand you are never going to please everyone,” she said. “It's just [about] figuring out [how] to compartmentalize everything, honestly.”

As Collier has continuously stepped up her leadership abilities on the court, she's gotten very used to applying those same tactics to other areas in her life. The 28-year-old has made it very clear that she doesn't mind taking on a bulk of the responsibility.

“You just take it as it comes. And the thing is, you don't really have a choice but to figure it out.”

The current state of the WNBA CBA draws attention to her responsibilities to the league and her business interests in Unrivaled, which the reigning Defensive Player of the Year insists doesn't create a contradiction between her two major roles.

“I am also employed by the W, so if I'm working against the W, I'm taking away money from myself,” said Collier. “Of course, I want us to get paid as much money from the W as we can because I am playing in it.”

Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart, who has also been a leader in the WNBA CBA negotiations, doubled down on Collier's stance on defending both leagues at once.

“We just want to be on a page where we can work together and make all things happen fluidly because I don't think that lifting up one league should tear down another.”

Stewart further explained that she and Collier both agree that WNBA players shouldn't have to continue to settle for less than what they believe they deserve when there are now realistic opportunities elsewhere that will meet their needs.

“Whether it's Phee or me or someone else at Unrivaled, we understand that's the standard now,” Stewart said. “That's what we expect when we come back to the W.”

Even if she's still figuring out “navigating it all,” Collier already understands how giving the players what they want at Unrivaled has created the foundation needed to stand up for the recognition that WNBA players are digging their heels in to fight for.

“I think pressure is a great thing,” Collier declared. “You have to perform well under pressure, and I think I do that.”