The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Tommy Edman on the IL in early August after he sustained an ankle injury. He's been out for several weeks now, but it sounds like he could be on the verge of returning.

Edman, who is 30 years old, claims that his ankle is feeling much better than before, according to Dodger Blue. He also hints at the idea that he thinks center field is where he'll play once he eventually returns, which Edman believes could be in early September.

“Tommy Edman said his ankle is feeling good. He thinks playing center field should be a possibility once he returns, and estimated that would be early September.”

Of course, the Dodgers will evaluate Edman's status before giving him the green light to return to the lineup. Returning to action in early September would be ideal for Tommy Edman, as that would give him most of the month to ramp up for the playoffs. Before suffering the injury, Edman was having a decent year at the plate. So far through 303 at-bats, he owns a .228 batting average and .281 OBP while recording 69 hits, 12 home runs, and 44 RBIs.

It's unclear which outfielder may be moved to the bench if Los Angeles opts to start Edman at center field. However, manager Dave Roberts will have some time before making that final decision.

The Dodgers are in first place in the NL West right now, but hold a rather slim lead. The San Diego Padres are hot on their heels, as they are just 1.0 games back. Getting a little healthier in the coming weeks could largely benefit Los Angeles, as the team hopes to secure a postseason spot sooner rather than later.

L.A. and San Diego begin a three-game series on Friday. The winner of that series should own the top spot in the division for the time being.