Almost a year after the Chicago Cubs traded Kyle Hendricks to the LA Angels, he's coming back.

On Sunday, Hendricks will start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in his first appearance since the trade, per Marquee Sports Network.

The Angels begin a three-game series with the Cubs on Friday. As of now, the Angels are 61-66 and fourth in the American League West.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are in a heated Wild Card and divisional race in the NL Central at 72-54.

Hendricks has a record of 6-8, a 4.93 ERA, and 85 strikeouts this year. His last appearance at Wrigley Field was in September 2024 against the Cincinnati Reds.

He threw 7.1 innings, allowed two hits, two walks, and struck out two batters. Ultimately, Hendricks became one of the most beloved Cubs players in recent memory.

Over the course of 11 years, Hendricks obtained a record of 97-81 with the Cubs and an ERA of 3.68.

Along the way, he had two top 10 Cy Young Award finishes. Also, perhaps the most consequential, he was instrumental in the Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in the 2016 World Series.

Altogether, Hendricks threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings across two starts. In Game 6, he pitched 7 1/3 innings to force a Game 7 against Cleveland.

The result was a moment that will live in the hearts of Cubs fans forever.

Kyle Hendricks is beloved in Chicago

In all, “The Professor”, became a fan favorite amongst the Cubs faithful. In addition to his accomplishments and helping the Cubs overcome the curse, he did so with a certain appreciative style.

Along the way, Hendricks evoked the comparison of legendary pitcher Greg Maddux for his intelligence and not being overpowering on the mound.

Plus. Hendricks became a consistent and humble presence on the Cubs. That alone has endeared him to the fans even after he left for the Angels.

Hendricks extends that endearment, per Marquee Sports Network.

“Just an amazing organization, amazing city … It really just got to be like a family for me” he said.

Safe to say that he will get a rousing ovation at the friendly confines, even while on the opposing team.

