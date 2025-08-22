The Nashville Predators took a massive risk last summer. The Predators were eliminated by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And in NHL Free Agency, they signed Jonathan Marchessault, Steven Stamkos, and Brady Skjei with the idea of contending for a Stanley Cup. Unfortunately, this expensive gamble did not immediately pay off.

Nashville got off to a winless start in 2024-25, and things did not recover. The Predators finished second-to-last in the Central Division, with the Chicago Blackhawks being the only team with a worse finish. What was supposed to be a triumphant season quickly became an absolute nightmare. This may not be the only downtrodden season they experience, either.

Nashville is not getting any younger. General manager Barry Trotz has sought to add younger talent. An in-season trade for defenseman Justin Barron makes this clear, in fact. However, their ceiling with this current, aging core may be limited.

However, they aren't in a great situation to begin a rebuild. The Predators certainly have players who can spark one. In saying this, those trades would be extremely difficult. It's hard to say who could be on the block in Nashville. But let's take a look at two way-too-early potential trade candidates before the season begins.

Jonathan Marchessault could a Predators trade candidate

As mentioned, Marchessault was part of the expensive trio brought in by the Predators. Nashville hoped the former Stanley Cup champion would provide a needed scoring punch in their top-six. He seemed like a good complement to Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly.

Overall, it was a solid season from the veteran winger. He recorded his highest assist total since the 2021-22 campaign this past year, dishing out 35 helpers in 78 games. However, his goal production dropped significantly. The Predators winger went from 42 goals in 2023-24 to 21 this past season.

Marchessault's numbers are in line with his usual career numbers. At $5.5 million a season, he isn't overpaid, either. The issue stems from the remaining four seasons on his contract, including this upcoming campaign. He isn't getting younger, and it's hard to imagine him getting close to 40 goals again.

Article Continues Below

Still, contending teams could use the secondary offense he provides. At worst, Marchessault is a middle-six scorer who can generate offense as well. There are teams out there who can use this in their lineup. Especially at a reasonable salary like this.

Predators' Ryan O'Reilly would certainly interest teams

The Predators were big spenders before the 2024 offseason, as well. Nashville made a move for veteran center Ryan O'Reilly in the summer of 2023. O'Reilly is one of the more reliable players in the NHL, especially in the defensive end of the ice.

O'Reilly has found a new offensive level during his time with the Predators. Over the last two seasons, he has scored 47 goals and 122 points in 161 games. In fact, the 26 goals he scored in 2023-24 are the second-highest single-season total he's achieved. O'Reilly reached 28 goals on two other occasions.

Nashville certainly could elect to hold onto the veteran pivot. The issue here is that he is playing above his means. O'Reilly is a very solid center, no questions asked. But he is more suited for a middle-six role than a top-line role.

The Predators are almost certain to receive trade calls about O'Reilly this season. If Nashville struggles once again, his name will circulate the rumor mill. And he could be one of the more in-demand players on the market in 2025-26.