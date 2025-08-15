The 2025 Minnesota Lynx are counting on a healthy Napheesa Collier to lead them to the WNBA championship when the time comes, but they have been racking up victories in August during the MVP frontrunner's absence. The squad has fortified its first-place status and is showcasing the full breadth of its talent and chemistry. Amidst a three-game winning streak, head coach Cheryl Reeve wants to maintain the good vibes in Minneapolis.

The Lynx are signing Camryn Taylor to a second seven-day contract, per the team's public relations X account. Although the 25-year-old forward has yet to log minutes in an official WNBA contest, she has clearly impressed the team with her work ethic and development. Perhaps she will get an opportunity to make an even stronger impression during his extended stint.

Taylor, who first joined Minnesota as an undrafted training camp addition in 2024, enjoyed a productive college career with Marquette and Virginia. She earned an All-ACC Second-Team selection in 2022-23 and started 94 games total before turning professional, so there is reason to believe the Peoria, Illinois native can eventually earn a role in the WNBA. The Lynx have obviously seen enough to keep her on the roster for the time being.

There is no point in doing unnecessary tweaking right now. Minnesota (27-5) currently leads the Atlanta Dream by six games in the league standings, making it all but guaranteed that it will enter the postseason as the No. 1 overall seed. The New York Liberty (21-12) does have an opportunity to cut into the deficit, however, with matchups against the Lynx on both Saturday and Tuesday. The 2024 WNBA Finals competitors also clashed last Sunday, as Minnesota left Barclays Center with an 83-71 win.

While Napheesa Collier recovers from an ankle injury she suffered on Aug. 2, fans are learning just how deep this group truly is. Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams are enjoying All-Star campaigns and midseason acquisition DiJonai Carrington is making an immediate impact. Assuming the Lynx reach full strength, they will present an overwhelming challenge to the rest of the field.

It remains to be seen if Camryn Taylor will still be on the team at that point, but she is intent on making the most of her stay in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.