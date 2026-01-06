After spending several successful months in WWE NXT since last year, former WWE NXT Women's North American Champion, Blake Monroe, aka Mariah May during her time in AEW, could be on the verge of a call-up.

According to Fightful Select, the Stamford-based promotion has discussed the chances of calling up Blake Monroe to the main roster. Over the past few weeks, a decision was considered, and it is believed by some on Monday Night RAW that Monroe will eventually join the red brand.

Internal discussions within WWE also suggest that Monroe's immediate plans could change as soon as this week. She is scheduled to face Thea Hail for the NXT Women's North American Championship at New Year's Evil on Jan. 6, 2026.

The former All Elite Wrestling star was originally planned to hold the NXT Women's North American Championship, but she instead dropped the title to Thea Hail as part of an unplanned title change on the Dec. 16, 2025, episode of NXT. Hail won the title after landing a springboard senton on Monroe's midsection.

Extremely talented and charismatic, Monroe could now join the list of the latest main roster call-ups, such as Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans.

Blake Monroe explains decision to leave AEW and join WWE

A few months ago, while speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Blake Monroe opened up in detail about her decision to leave AEW and join WWE.

“I mean, I had a fantastic experience, and I did things I’m so proud of and cherish,” Monroe said. “I had a really short contract, and when it came to an end, you know, there were positives and negatives. But it got to a point with wrestling where, you know, I did have an amazing story, but that was the one thing I had. I didn’t have much else.

“I just thought, ‘Is this everything I want?’ I also considered going to Japan, which I feel like nobody knows. And it’s something I talked to them about. And then when my deal was up, people were like, ‘Just talk to WWE and just see.’ Because I wasn’t considering it, and that’s not an insult to WWE. It’s incredible. I just didn’t. I always just try to focus on one thing at a time [in] wrestling. So it’s like, I hadn’t considered it. And when I talked to them, and they cared so much about ‘The Glamour,' and so much about all these different things, I was like, ‘Okay, now I do have a big choice to make,'” she continued.

Following her big title loss against Toni Storm, Monroe parted ways with All Elite Wrestling and made her WWE debut on the Jun. 3, 2025, episode of NXT.