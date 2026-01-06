During the Jan. 5, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE visited the Upside Down. After weeks of teasing it, the much-talked-about Stranger Things crossover episode finally streamed on Netflix. However, as the promotion also celebrated its first-anniversary with Netflix, it was treated with an eerie Stranger Things collaboration.

Yesterday's RAW set featured several set pieces from the hit Netflix show, including a Scoops Ahoy ice-cream parlor (from Season 3), the WSQK van (from Season 5), and several more evergreen Stranger Things Easter eggs, such as a Demogorgon, upside-down vines, and more. The audience seating also featured the Stranger Things theme, and Stranger Things merchandise was available for purchase.

uʍop ǝpı̣sdn ǝɥʇ oʇ ǝɯoɔןǝʍ We are kicking off 2026 with a special @Stranger_Things themed episode of #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/8xFAlBnTRm — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

The show opened with the broadcasting screen going upside down as Corey Graves and Michael Cole welcomed fans to the show. Yesterday's RAW episode also featured the theme from the show and chapter titles for segments. The main event of yesterday's episode featured CM Punk successfully defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker.

˙ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs ʇǝƃ oʇ ʇnoqɐ sı̣ ʍɐɹ ʇɥƃı̣u ʎɐpuoɯ We are kicking off 2026 with a special @Stranger_Things themed episode of Raw! 📺 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/wC6G23RIr5 — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2026

Yesterday's episode also featured a tag team title match where Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeated the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) to crown themselves the new champions. Later in the night, Becky Lynch also defeated Maxxine Dupri to claim back her Women's Intercontinental title.

Stranger Things' series finale episode was released on Dec. 31, 2025, on Netflix and is now available to stream. Running for nearly nine years, the show finally came to a close last year when its fifth season concluded.