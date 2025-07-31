Ever since signing with the Phoenix Mercury, Alyssa Thomas has been making history. Multiple games with 15 assists, as well as breaking her career-high in points per game and points scored in a single game.

It's an element that head coach Nate Tibbetts has praised since she joined the squad. However, with the second half of the season underway, things have not been looking up in the Mercury's favor.

Even with Thomas pulling her weight, they've lost three of their last four games since the All-Star break. Establishing the trio of Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, and Thomas has been crucial, especially with the season coming closer to the end.

There have been some growing pains and inconsistencies. But with how tight the standings are, there might be cause for concern.

Alyssa Thomas has been great, but what about other Mercury stars?

Copper should be given a good amount of grace. At the beginning of the season, Copper underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that kept her sidelined until the middle of June.

Then, she immediately dealt with a hamstring issue that kept her sidelined until the final few games before the break.

Her workload has increased, as Tibbetts mentioned it would during her recovery process. There also seems to be more confidence from the former All-WNBA guard.

She's attempting a good amount of 3-point shots, but is attacking downhill and the basket like how she did a season prior.

To put it bluntly, Sabally hasn't performed up to expectations.

Since the break, she's 3-20 from beyond the arc and has simply not been effective. Some of it could be trying to mesh with Copper and Thomas, who have been spearheading the scoring and handling of the ball.

The efficiency will come in due time, as it happened earlier in the season. In May, Tibbetts laid out a challenge for Sabally to get out of her slump, and she did that, and then some.

With the WNBA standings being tight and teams inching closer and closer to Phoenix, that efficiency will need to ramp back up.

The Mercury cannot operate with just Thomas and Copper playing well. They'll need Sabally to find her rhythm to unlock the multi-dimensional offense.

Why is Mercury's Nate Tibbetts not playing Kalani Brown?

This has been a topic of discussion ever since Brown was included in the trade that landed the Mercury with Sabally. Even though the post-presence doesn't fit Tibbetts's scheme, she's still effective.

For instance, Brown posted her first double-double in a Mercury uniform before the All-Star break. Mind you, this was in 19 minutes of action.

The Minnesota Lynx didn't have an answer for her size, touch around the basket, and physicality. Despite Phoenix having a stretched offense, going back to the basics could work.

Against the Atlanta Dream, she played only eight minutes, which left some perplexed. The Dream have one of, if not the biggest front courts in the league.

Why not put Brown in there? Because of this, and perhaps other elements, the center posted a TikTok that caught the attention of many.

When asked about her last two games being a healthy scratch, Tibbetts didn't elaborate much following Wednesday's 107-101 loss to the Indiana Fever.

Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts on Kalani Brown not being in the rotation and the conversations he’s had with her. Brown has not played the last two games (coach’s decision).#WNBA pic.twitter.com/72QASoTYQO — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) July 30, 2025

“Some players aren't gonna play who have been playing. Kalani was in the rotation and as of right now, she's not, but we need her to stay ready,” Tibbetts said via Desert Wave Media Co. “And things change, so we're going to search and keep working.”

Maximizing the depth should include playing her, even if it doesn't fit a desired scheme. Her talent and effectiveness aren't questioned, but using her could eliminate some of the struggles against bigger teams like Atlanta and the New York Liberty.

Will Phoenix get out of its slump?

Good news for the Mercury is that their schedule indeed gets easier. They have the easiest remaining schedule, based on teams' winning percentage.

Still, this isn't a time for the team to get complacent. They tried that on July 3 against the Dallas Wings, and every Phoenix player and coach knew it.

There wasn't much aggression or urgency on either side of the ball. Regardless of the opponent, every team could be aiming to knock the Mercury out of playoff contention.

Considering how tightly contested the standings are, at this point, every game matters.

The chemistry with Thomas, Copper, and Sabally will continue to grow. The depth remains, or at least until the WNBA trade deadline on August 7.

With how Brown's playing time has dwindled, could she be on her way out? It's unknown, but Phoenix would be ridding itself of an established inside presence.

Competing with those top teams needs at least one of those players to patrol the paint.

Either way, the Mercury should be good moving forward if they back to those defensive principles, the effective shooting, as well as the team synergy.