The Phoenix Mercury received two pivotal injury updates before their season opener versus the Seattle Storm. Those two players? Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack.

Both players were dealing with respective knee and back injuries. However, Copper underwent arthroscopic surgery on her left knee, which will keep her sidelined for four to six weeks.

Meanwhile, Mack sustained a back injury. That injury will keep her sidelined for at least two weeks.

The injuries sprang out of nowhere, and don't make matters easier for Phoenix. They were two starters and two returners to head coach Nate Tibbetts's offensive system.

The “positionless basketball” has been a bit confusing for some. Luckily, Copper and Mack were able to break it down and make it easier to understand for the new players.

However, one of the more important elements the team will miss is her leadership. Funny enough, Mack even spoke about that during the Mercury's training camp a few weeks prior.

"She actually pulls me to the side and told me like 'You need to speak up more'" Mack said about Copper during the Mercury's training camp.

“She actually pulls me to the side and told me like ‘You need to speak up more'” Mack said about Copper.

Everyone knows that the former Rutgers basketball star is an elite player. Now, she's taken that next step as a leader. However, she'll have to be a coach off of the floor.

She'll need to encourage her teammates and try to be, as Mack said, to be patient with them.

However, this isn't just a one person show. Mack herself is a major proponent for Phoenix's success this upcoming season.

How can Natasha Mack effect the Mercury, along with Kahleah Copper?

Copper's impact is as a leader, vocally and offensively. Meanwhile, Mack is the defensive anchor. After Brittney Griner left in free agency, the former Oklahoma State center was ready for her moment.

After Mack competed in a tough Mercury training camp, she was as ready as ever. Her conditioning improved ever since being overseas in Spain. As a result, she blazed up and down the floor and was the ideal rim-runner.

Furthermore, her defense and shot-blocking ability were a welcome sight. Losing Griner isn't easy, but they found the suitable replacement for Tibbetts's system.

Luckily, though, Mack has embraced what Copper told her. She's been more vocal on the floor. Whether it's switching on defense, staying with a defender, or simply calling out a defensive scheme, her basketball acumen is impressive.

On the offensive side, she's expanding her game. A solid free-throw jumper, and a soft touch make her a legitimate rim threat. The free throw shooting was a nice bonus as well.

Can the Mercury sustain without their two stars?

Phoenix had a tremendous offseason, landing both Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas in trades. Both players have been healthy, and have shown immediate chemistry.

Plus, both of them are stars and understand how to be aggressive, as well as play off the ball. Still, losing the offensive and likely defensive conductors in Copper and Mack doesn't make matters easier.

As a result, the Mercury might need to go small. Also, they'll likely slide Kalani Brown in at Mack's spot. Both centers have drastically different games.

Mack is more athletic, can get out in transition, and emphasizes on defense. Meanwhile, Brown is an offensive threat. She has crafty footwork and has an element of finesse to her game.

However, she is 6'7 and can't move as quick as Mack. That might make her more vulnerable to being switched onto on the perimeter. Not to mention, Tibbetts's pace and space style might not be ideal for the former Dallas Wings center.

For Kahleah Copper, perhaps Sevgi Uzun could get the start. After all, the latter started during Sunday's preseason game and held her own.

At the end of the day, the Mercury will hope to not be in retrograde for those four to six weeks. Although Natasha Mack is set to be reevaluated in two weeks, the All-WNBA guard's recovery is much longer.

Hopefully these injuries won't carry over into the rest of the season.