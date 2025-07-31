The Phoenix Mercury have hit a bit of a rough patch, having gone 4-6 in their last ten games, but they still hold the third best record in the WNBA at 16-10. After defeating the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday the Mercury couldn’t put together a win streak as they fell to the Indiana Fever, 107-101, on Wednesday. But in the process, Mercury star Alyssa Thomas reached a WNBA stat line that has not been done since former WNBA star Candace Parker, as per Polymarket Hoops.

With a stat line of 32 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, Alyssa Thomas became the first WNBA player since Candace Parker to put up those numbers. Thomas shot 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) from the field and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Thomas has been one of the WNBA’s elite players since she was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty. Thomas never played for the Liberty, instead beginning her WNBA career with the Connecticut Sun after a draft day trade. A six-time All-Star, Thomas is the league’s leader in triple doubles with 16. 12 of them have come in the regular season while the other four were in the playoffs.

Thomas was named to the All-Star team for the fourth consecutive year, her first season with the Mercury. She’s appeared in 20 games at a little over 31 minutes per game. She’s been averaging a career-high 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 52.7 percent shooting from the field and 67.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In addition to her points per game, her shooting percentage and assists are both career-highs.

Thomas was acquired by the Mercury in a multiple team sign-and-trade that also involved Satou Sabally joining the Mercury. Thomas was an unrestricted free agent and had been protected by the Sun in the expansion draft for the Golden State Valkyries.